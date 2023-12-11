Did you know Rachi Sharma carried a 10kg lehenga for the promo shoot of Kumkum Bhagya?

MUMBAI : In the last 9 years, Zee TV's popular show - Kumkum Bhagya - has kept the audience on the edge of their seats through its engaging, intriguing, and dramatic storyline. After a startling end to Abhi and Pragya’s chapter, the show unfurled with several twists, turns, and challenges in the lives of Ranbir (Krishna Kaul) and Prachi (Mugdha Chaphekar) that drove them away, making fans eager to witness their reunion. However, it seems that in the upcoming episodes, the whole tale is going to turn on its head as the show fast-forwards twenty years and starts following the life of Poorvi, Ranbir - Prachi’s beloved daughter.

The story progresses as Poorvi (Rachi Sharma) and Rajvansh Malhotra (Abrar Qazi) fall in love with each other at their very first sight. However, on the day of their wedding, while we see Poorvi whole-heartedly taking the vows as she feels she has found the man of her dreams, we see Rajvansh doing the rituals half-heartedly, making everyone wonder - Pyaar ke liye Patni kha rahi hai kasme, phir kyo Pati nibha raha hai adhoori rasme?

The promo has left intrigue among the audience, and the duo has been receiving lots of appreciation from their fans. Not just that, Rachi’s wedding look from the promo has been the ‘talk of the town’ for so many reasons. We all know that bridal attires are usually heavy to carry, with all the jewellery and makeup. Rachi experienced something similar during the promo shoot when she got dressed for the shot, she realized how the lehenga is almost 10kgs. It is a beautiful red lehenga, with heavy intricate silver work, teamed with a bright golden Kundan set with Choora in her hands that made heads turn of the people on set.

Rachi Sharma said, “When I got to know that it will be a wedding look for the shoot, I got very excited. Then, after hair and makeup, when it was time to wear the lehenga, that was a task because it was a very heavy one. We chose to do subtle makeup because the jewellery and lehenga were already making quite a statement. The lehenga was very heavy and I did not expect that. But through the shoot I got used to the weight and felt like a bride because I had people walk with me to help me carry my lehenga. It felt nice to don a beautiful ensemble. I feel all our hard work paid off, when I watched myself on the screen.”

While Rachi looks beautiful in her wedding look, it will be interesting to watch how Poorvi and Rajvansh's love story will unfold, and what will happen to Ranbir and Prachi after the leap of 20 years in the show.

With some unsaid secrets, interesting twists, as well as exciting revelations planned, you cannot miss watching Kumkum Bhagya as it airs every day at 9 pm, only on Zee TV