Did you know Rajan Shahi too struggled once upon a time in Mumbai?

Exclusive! Ayesha Singh reveals her parents were worried about her joining the industry, and THIS is how she dealt with it! Read for more! MUMBAI :Ayesha Singh is a lawyer turned actress. She is best known for playing the lead female protagonist role of Sai...

Imlie: Shocking! Chini kidnaps Imlie’s daughter just like Imlie had done to Malini’s daughter Chini MUMBAI :Imlie is one of the top shows and is always doing well with the ratings. The show took a huge turn post the...

Exclusive! “Every parent today wants their children to compete and that's not right” - Shriya Saran MUMBAI :Actress Shriya Saran is no doubt one of the most loved actresses we have in the Bollywood industry. The actress...

Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum: Oh No! Surili falls in trouble MUMBAI : Delving into the lives of two strong-willed women from two diametrically opposing societal settings, each...

Geeta Kapur talks about Sonali Bendre, Indian dance going global MUMBAI : Ace choreographer Geeta Kapur, who is seen among the panel of judges with Terence Lewis and Sonali Bendre on...