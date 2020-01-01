Did you know, Shefali Shah is a painter?

MUMBAI: Talented actors Huma Qureshi and Shefali Shah recently appeared on Netflix’s chat show,The Brand New Show. Hosted by comedian Rahul Subramanian, the finale episode will set the tone for the New Year and bring out the funny and quirky side of Huma and Shefali. Amidst all the fun and banter, the two actors spoke about their hobbies and interests other than acting.

While Huma mentioned that she is an avid reader and enjoys reading books, Shefali Shah mentioned that she paints and shared her experience on learning the art. She also revealed that she wanted to be a doctor while in college but did not like studying as much. Little did we know, Shefail had also applied to become an air hostess but go rejected. Well, we couldn’t be happier to have an actor like her in the industry. The stunning actor has been receiving accolades for her strong performance in Netflix’s Delhi Crime and sweeping all awards this year.

Talking about creative outlets, Shefali Shah said, “I paint. One of my paintings was a part of an exhibition and when it sold I was very excited. The reason I did this is because there wasn’t a lot of work I was doing then. There isn’t a lot of work I do all the time, I work very intermittently, so it just drives me nuts if there is no creative output. So, I started painting for myself and it made me happy. It really makes me happy.”