Did you know? Sudhanshu Pandey has a list of likes and dislikes about his co-star Rupali Ganguly

MUMBAI: Star Plus' show Anupamaa is currently one of the leading TV serials of the telly world.

The series is produced by Rajan Shahi under Director's Kut Productions.

Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Paras Kalnawat, Alpana Buch, Aashish Mehrotra, Tassnim Nerurkar, Anagha Bhosale, Muskan Bamne, Madalsa Sharma among others play important roles in the TV series.

Rupali Ganguly has become a household name for Anupamaa.

The seasoned actress made a comeback on the small screens after a long gap and managed to win several hearts with her stellar performance on the show.

In Anupamaa, Rupali is paired opposite Sudhanshu Pandey who is seen as Vanraj Shah.

The duo's onscreen pairing became a huge hit among the fans.

Rupali and Sudhanshu share a great bond off-screen and we have seen it through their social media posts.

In one of the interviews, Sudhanshu was asked to point out some good and some not-so-good qualities of his co-star Rupali.

Revealing some good qualities, Sudhanshu said that Rupali is a genuine animal lover and that she is very kind to all the animals. She brings food for them. Sudhanshu feels that these are some very amazing qualities of Rupali.

Further, talking about some not-so-good qualities of Rupali, Sudhanshu said that she is someone who will say something else and do exactly the opposite of it.

Sudhanshu further said that he sometimes gets confused by Rupali's personality due to this.

