Did you know that THIS Taarak Mehta actress was part of Naagin

MUMBAI: Television’s longest running show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (SAB TV and Neela Telefilms) has been winning hearts and charts for many years now.

Its rib-tickling comical episodes that also convey a good message for the society have set an example on Indian television. Along with a great storyline, the show is known for its unique characterization.

One of the actors who is loved by the masses is Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal aka Roshan. The audience enjoys watching Sodhi and her chemistry in the show.

However, are you guys aware about Jennifer being part of TV’s popular supernatural show Naagin? If yes, then you guys are true fans and if not then thanks us.

Jennifer shared her old good memory of her shooting for Naagin. Take a look!