Did you know the per day pay of the Mahabharata star cast?

MUMBAI: With the ongoing lockdown that has been extended till 3rd May, netizens are trying to kill time by binge-watching several TV shows which are re-running on the small screen. However, with epic mythological drama series Ramayan and Mahabharata being re-aired on Doordarshan jas provided a wholesome of entertainment to the viewers.

While a lot has been spoken about these two shows and the internet is flooded with memes and throwback pictures.

Tellychakkar is keeping you constantly updated about all the interesting stuff related to Mahabharata. Today, we have got some exciting update about the pay of Mahabharata actors.

Well, these days, actors are paid a whopping amount even for a small role they do in a movie or a TV show.

We are sure the fans of Mahabharata must be wondering what must be the per day pay of the actors as most of them were newcomers.

We have learnt that every actor in the show was paid 3000 rupees per episode. Mahabharata had 94 episodes in total.

Interestingly, there is no pay difference as everyone was offered the same amount irrespective of their roles.

Well, even 3000 rupees was a huge amount back in those days.

