Did you know? The superhit song 'Ve Haaniyaan' is made under Ravi Dubey & Sargun Mehta's Maiden music label 'Dreamiyata Music'!

Ravi Dubey

MUMBAI : The people's couple Ravi Dubey & Sargun Mehta are the creative powerhouse of today's time. From being the top TV names to becoming a few of the biggest big-screen stars, they have done it all. While they have their wings spread across the platforms, they have also produced a song 'Ve Haaniyaan' under their music banner 'Dreamiyata Music'. 

Ravi Dubey & Sargun Mehta featuring 'Ve Haaniyaan' song is a beautiful melody that is currently ruling the hearts of the masses. The people's couple are looking absolutely adorable and their chemistry truly shines in the video.  Excitingly, while they are featured in the music video, they are also the producers of the song, under their banner 'Dreamiyata Music'. The song has crossed 30 Million views on YouTube and still counting. 

Moreover, recently, Ravi Dubey & Sargun Mehta released their Punjabi production ‘Jatt Nuu Chudail Takri’ with Gippy Grewal and Sargun in the lead.

 

 

Ve Haaniyaan Ravi Dubey Sargun Mehta Dreamiyata Music Jatt Nuu Chudail Takri Gippy Grewal
