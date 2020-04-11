Did you know these surprising facts of Ramayan's Sita AKA Deepika Chikhalia?

MUMBAI: Ramanand Sagar's mythological series Ramayan is one of the most popular shows of Indian Television. The show which aired back in the 90s. ic currently being re-run for the viewers these days.

While everyone is getting nostalgic with Ramayan being re-run, it is a pure delight to see the wonderful star cast on the small screen.

Arun Govil, Deepika Chikhalia and Sunil Lahri who played the role of Ram, Sita and Laxman became overnight stars. Ramayan proved to be a turning point in their career for these stars and then, there was no looking back.

Deepika was highly praised for her role as Sita. Her beauty and aura was unmatchable and she completely got into the skin of her character.

Here are some facts which are hardly known to the diehard fans of Deepika.

1. Not many were aware but Deepika along with her two co-stars Arun and Sunil made a revelation that they were offered a lot of money during their Ramayan days by famous magazines for sensuous photoshoots. However, they never agreed for it and instead trusted the viewers.

2. Deepika apparently owns a whopping property of 21 crores.

3. The actress got an equal amount of fame and money post Ramayan.

4. Deepika lived her reel-life character in real life as well. The actress used to wear sarees in real life just to stay in the essence of her character.

5. Deepika has acted in Bollywood, Gujarati, Tamil, Kannada, Bengali, Telugu and Malayalam films as well.

The actress was last seen in Ayushmann Khurana starter Bala.

Deepika's character of Sita has become an iconic one and no one can ever take place of her and portray the role better than her.

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar for all the latest updates.