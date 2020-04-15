Did you know THIS top music-director and singer helped Darshan Raval set up his career?

MUMBAI: Darshan Raval is one of the popular singers of Bollywood who has a number of hit songs to his credit. Darshan came into limelight after he participated in India's Raw Star. The singer's journey kickstarted on a high note from here and then, there was no looking back.

His first Indie song during India's Raw Star was Meri Pehli Mohabbat and gained popularity after his single Tera Zikr. The song gained 172 million views on YouTube.

Being a newcomer in the Bollywood industry, it was not easy for Darshan to set himself and survive.

In an interview, Darshan had confessed that it was the popular playback singer and music director Himesh Reshammiya who helped him set his career in Bollywood.

Well, as it is said, when you decide to do something from your heart, you will always have someone to support.

Himesh is an established singer and music director of the Bollywood film industry and under his guidance, Darshan has come a long way in his career.

Darshan's latest music video Bhula Dunga is breaking several records.

