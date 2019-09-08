News

Did you know what Avinash Mishra was famous for in college?

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
08 Sep 2019 08:00 PM

Actor Avinash Mishra is an established actor today. But not many know that the lead of Ye Teri Galiyan was actually into event management and anchoring in college.

Talking about the same, he says, “I was in college and I was always keen to face the camera and audience. So, I stepped into anchoring and from then I started earning money and while hosting live shows, I started doing my own events which definitely helped me to get to know more about management.”

The actor says that this experience was valuable. “The experience was really helpful because anchoring boosted up my confidence of facing the camera, being spontaneous and coordinating helped me understand management. I ever considered it as a career, I was very clear to join the acting field. Definitely, that experience helped me in acting. I would love to host reality shows like DID,” he says.

Tags > Did you know, Avinash Mishra, famous for in college, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Kareena and Geeta Ma recreate the iconic Bole...

Kareena and Geeta Ma recreate the iconic Bole Chudiya on DID
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Robert Downey
Robert Downey Jr
Kapil Sharma
Kapil Sharma
Esha Gupta
Esha Gupta
Monaz Mevawala
Monaz Mevawala
Rahul Bhatt
Rahul Bhatt
Aashka Goradia
Aashka Goradia
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan
Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Navina Bole
Navina Bole
Ajaz Khan
Ajaz Khan

past seven days