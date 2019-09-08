Did you know what Avinash Mishra was famous for in college?

Actor Avinash Mishra is an established actor today. But not many know that the lead of Ye Teri Galiyan was actually into event management and anchoring in college.

Talking about the same, he says, “I was in college and I was always keen to face the camera and audience. So, I stepped into anchoring and from then I started earning money and while hosting live shows, I started doing my own events which definitely helped me to get to know more about management.”

The actor says that this experience was valuable. “The experience was really helpful because anchoring boosted up my confidence of facing the camera, being spontaneous and coordinating helped me understand management. I ever considered it as a career, I was very clear to join the acting field. Definitely, that experience helped me in acting. I would love to host reality shows like DID,” he says.