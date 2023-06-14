Did you know Zee TV’s 'Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti' lead actress Nikki Sharma has an ‘Adi Shakti’ tattoo on her left arm?

MUMBAI :Having presented several interesting narratives such as Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan, Teri Meri Ikk Jindri and Rabb Se hai Dua that have resonated beautifully with audiences across India, Zee TV joins hands yet again with Studio LSD Productions to present an exciting new show – 'Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti'. Set against the backdrop of Varanasi, the show is a beautiful tale of love, showcasing a modern-day interpretation of the Shiv-Shakti dynamic.

Popular actress Nikki Sharma will be essaying the role of Shakti, a young woman who's lost her parents at a tender age and yearns for a sense of belonging while chasing her parents’ dream of her becoming a doctor. Nikki reveals she has always been a true devotee of Lord Shiva and has two tattoos on both her arms which say, ‘Om Namah Shivay’ and ‘Adi Shakti’, even before she was considered for the show and the role of Shakti. She also believes that this show has come as a blessing to her and was meant to be.

Nikki said, “My family has always been a true follower of Lord Shiva and I worship him since I was a child. When I got to know that the show’s name is 'Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti' and they wanted me to play Shakti’s character, I knew it was meant to be. I have a tattoo on my left arm which says ‘Adi Shakti’ and ‘Om Namah Shivay’ on my right. Call it a coincidence or a sign from the universe, I strongly believe in all these things, it was my love and devotion for Lord Shiva that has brought me here today. It was just my destiny to be the ‘Shakti’ of the show, and I am thrilled to be a part of it.”

Well, isn’t that a sheer coincidence?

While Nikki is excited to bag this role, it will be interesting to watch how Shiv and Shakti will complete each other in this beautiful love story.