Did you know Zee TV’s Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti shot with 50+ real pandits?

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 06/17/2023 - 17:11
Shiv Shakti

MUMBAI :Having presented several interesting narratives such as Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan, Teri Meri Ikk Jindri, and Rabb Se hai Dua that have resonated beautifully with audiences across India, Zee TV has joined hands with Studio LSD Productions yet again to present an exciting new show – 'Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti'. Starring Arjun Bijlani and Nikki Sharma as Shiv and Shakti respectively. While the first promo of the show has managed to grab a lot of eyeballs, we have another exciting update regarding the show.

To give authenticity to a crucial sequence in the show, the cast shot in Varanasi recently, and for the same, over 50 real pandits were roped in. With the show set against the backdrop of Varanasi, it made sense to shoot in the beautiful religious capital of India. Arjun - Nikki shot at the Ganga Ghat with these real pandits and leaked footage & pictures from the shoot have already gone viral.

Talking about his shoot experience, Arjun Bijlani said, “It was a surreal experience to shoot with 50+ real pandits during the outdoor shoot of 'Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti’. The main purpose of shooting with real pandits was to bring alive the narrative and give an authentic experience to our audience. I believe that these small things help us connect with our audiences better.”

While the fans are already thrilled to witness Arjun Bijlani and Nikki Sharma in their new avatars, it will be interesting to tune in to Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti which is a modern-day interpretation of the Shiv-Shakti dynamic.  

 

 

Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Teri Meri Ikk Jindri and Rabb Se hai Dua Arjun Bijlani Nikki Sharma Shiv Shakti TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
52
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 06/17/2023 - 17:11

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Pandya Store: Finally! Shiva recollects his past, Shiva-Raavi reunite
MUMBAI: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists...
Interesting! From marriage plans to if he has found true love, Kartik Aaryan answers fans’ questions on social media
MUMBAI:Kartik Aaryan is one of the most loved actors we have in the Hindi film industry. Last year, the actor starred...
Wow! Fans go gaga over ShiVi aka Shiva and Raavi's reunion on Pandya Store! Check out the best reactions here!'
MUMBAI:The Star Plus show Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s hearts with its gripping storyline and intriguing...
Exciting! Did Shahid Kapoor hint at Jab We Met 2 in the making?
MUMBAI: Shahid Kapoor is one of the most popular actors we have in the industry. He has made a niche for himself with...
Did you know Zee TV’s Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti shot with 50+ real pandits?
MUMBAI :Having presented several interesting narratives such as Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan, Teri Meri Ikk Jindri,...
Must read! Woh Toh Hai Albelaa wraps up, Shaheer Sheikh shares an emotional post, check it out
MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the Telly world.While every day, our diligent scribes are...
Recent Stories
Interesting! From marriage plans to if he has found true love, Kartik Aaryan answers fans’ questions on social media
Interesting! From marriage plans to if he has found true love, Kartik Aaryan answers fans’ questions on social media
Latest Video
Related Stories
Wow! Fans go gaga over ShiVi aka Shiva and Raavi's reunion on Pandya Store! Check out the best reactions here!'
Wow! Fans go gaga over ShiVi aka Shiva and Raavi's reunion on Pandya Store! Check out the best reactions here!'
Aman Maheshwari
EXCLUSIVE! Anupamaa fame Aman Maheshwari reveals he dated an actress but later parted ways, opens up on the casting couch and much more
Ankita Sharma and Abhidnya Bhave
EXCLUSIVE! Ankita Sharma and Abhidnya Bhave roped in for Rajan Shahi's next on Star Plus?
Shoaib Ibrahim
OMG! Shoaib Ibrahim gives an important update about wife Dipika Kakar’s pregnancy, says “baby's growth has reduced”
Must-Read! Ram and Priya might be one of the best Jodi's on TV right now and fans believe the reason is Nakuul and Disha's chemi
Must-Read! Ram and Priya might be one of the best Jodi's on TV right now and fans believe the reason is Nakuul and Disha's chemistry! See Tweets!
YHC
What? Will Abrar and Sargun exit the show after Nayantara and Samrat go through this major twist? Here's why fans think so