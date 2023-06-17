Did you know Zee TV’s Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti shot with 50+ real pandits?

MUMBAI :Having presented several interesting narratives such as Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan, Teri Meri Ikk Jindri, and Rabb Se hai Dua that have resonated beautifully with audiences across India, Zee TV has joined hands with Studio LSD Productions yet again to present an exciting new show – 'Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti'. Starring Arjun Bijlani and Nikki Sharma as Shiv and Shakti respectively. While the first promo of the show has managed to grab a lot of eyeballs, we have another exciting update regarding the show.

To give authenticity to a crucial sequence in the show, the cast shot in Varanasi recently, and for the same, over 50 real pandits were roped in. With the show set against the backdrop of Varanasi, it made sense to shoot in the beautiful religious capital of India. Arjun - Nikki shot at the Ganga Ghat with these real pandits and leaked footage & pictures from the shoot have already gone viral.

Talking about his shoot experience, Arjun Bijlani said, “It was a surreal experience to shoot with 50+ real pandits during the outdoor shoot of 'Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti’. The main purpose of shooting with real pandits was to bring alive the narrative and give an authentic experience to our audience. I believe that these small things help us connect with our audiences better.”

While the fans are already thrilled to witness Arjun Bijlani and Nikki Sharma in their new avatars, it will be interesting to tune in to Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti which is a modern-day interpretation of the Shiv-Shakti dynamic.