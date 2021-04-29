Did you Neha Marda holds 20 years of training in dance?

MUMBAI: We have all know Neha Marda as the fabulous actor who’s diverse portrayal of characters has more than once left us awed, but did you know that this young talented actress is a terrific dancer as well? Currently essaying the character of a young mother, Shubhra in Zee TV’s Kyun Rishton mein Katti Batti, Neha holds a vast training in dance and literally swears by it being the reason for her success.

On the occasion of International Dance Day, Neha Marda revealed, “Dance is not just a small part of my life, it is literally my life. I believe I wouldn’t have been where I am today if it weren’t for my passion and love towards dance. There is a different level of happiness and power that I have achieved by pursuing dance. The success that I earned through this; I realized the true meaning of it when I started dancing at the age of three.”

Talking about how dance has played an integral role in her career, Neha shared, “I have trained myself for nine years in Bharatanatyam, seven years in Kathak and four years in Jazz and Salsa. As a kid, I participated in dance reality shows and even judged one of them, so my dance journey began from there and it is still going on. Honestly, I believe dance has made me very expressive because as a kid, I was very shy and only after I started dancing, I learned how to express myself in a better way. One dance style that I look forward to learning next is Bachata because I think it requires a lot of power and strength.”

While Neha continues to impress us all with her flawless dance performances, the drama in Shubhra’s life is definitely going to leave us surprised.



