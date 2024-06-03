A die-hard fan of actress-entrepreneur Sunny Leone gets the actress' face inked on his arms! Check out

MUMBAI: Fans' love for their favourite celebrities knows no bounds. Setting the bar of love and dedication to the next level is one such Sunny Leone fan who got the actress-entrepreneur's face tattooed on his arms! Yes, you read that right! A social media video, that's going viral all over the internet for the right reasons, shows the fan getting his arm inked with the actress' face. Take a look: 

As soon as the video was posted on the social media handle, it created a storm all over the internet. Several fans and followers of the actress flocked to the comment section and poured hearts for this heartwarming gesture. 

On the workfront, Sunny will be seen judging the show 'Glam Fame' and hosting the much-awaited reality show ‘Splitsvilla X5’. Apart from this, she will also be seen in Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Kennedy’ and a Tamil film titled ‘Quotation Gang’.

