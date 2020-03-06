Diet Sabya takes a dig at Prince Narula for his outfit; check

MUMBAI: Prince Narula is one of the most popular actors in the television world. He is known for winning MTV Roadies 12, Bigg Boss 9 and Nach Baliye 9. He played the role of Lakhan "Lucky" Singh Ahlawat in &TV's Badho Bahu.

The actor, who is quite active on social media, shared a stunning picture, where he was seen donning beige striped jacket and straight fit pants combo. The outfit had a strong recall value of the luxury brand, Burberry. For this, Instagram handle, Diet Sabya, in one of their Instagram stories called out Prince for donning this copy.

Diet captioned it as, “Is this Bur-bezzi?”

