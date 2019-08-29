Difficult to say GOODBYE: Sriti Jha

MUMBAI: There’s no doubt that Sriti Jha has us hooked to watching her while she enacts the character of Pragya in Kumkum Bhagya on Zee TV. She shares a wonderful chemistry with her co-actor Shabbir Ahluwalia, and the show has always managed to rule the TRP charts.



She has other passions too like reading novels and exploring places. Sriti is currently on a vacation in Spain. She has been actively posting pictures of the cool blue waters and giving us wanderlust.



But it looks like her trip has come to an end, and she will soon have to resume work. She mentioned on social media that it is very difficult for her to say goodbye to such a wonderful place.



Take a look.





Is Ibiza next on your bucket list?