News

Difficult to say GOODBYE: Sriti Jha

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
29 Aug 2019 06:28 PM

MUMBAI: There’s no doubt that Sriti Jha has us hooked to watching her while she enacts the character of Pragya in Kumkum Bhagya on Zee TV. She shares a wonderful chemistry with her co-actor Shabbir Ahluwalia, and the show has always managed to rule the TRP charts.

She has other passions too like reading novels and exploring places. Sriti is currently on a vacation in Spain. She has been actively posting pictures of the cool blue waters and giving us wanderlust.

But it looks like her trip has come to an end, and she will soon have to resume work. She mentioned on social media that it is very difficult for her to say goodbye to such a wonderful place.

Take a look.


 

Is Ibiza next on your bucket list?

Tags > Sriti Jha, Shabbir Ahluwalia, Pragya, Kumkum Bhagya, Zee TV, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Yogi and Gunjan’s unusual romance in Ishaaron...

Yogi and Gunjan’s unusual romance in Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Sanjeeda Sheikh
Sanjeeda Sheikh
Kushal Tandon
Kushal Tandon
Sara Khan
Sara Khan
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor
Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Shaleen Malhotra
Shaleen Malhotra
Yash Nain
Yash Nain
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor
Bhagat Singh
Bhagat Singh
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan

past seven days