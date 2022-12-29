Digangana Suryavanshi flies to Singapore to spend New Year's with family

MUMBAI : Post a two-year period of COVID lockdown, the masses are excited to finally be able to freely celebrate the New Year's as they plan to. While most actors party their way into the new year, actress Digangana Suryavanshi bought time to create special family memories with her beloved parents. Read on to know more!

Digangana, who is usually seen taking road trips with her parents seems to be a total travel bug, and loves to spend quality travel time with family! And now, the actress has taken off to Singapore to spend her New Year's with her parents!

The pretty actress revealed on her social media that she's headed to Singapore and will be ringing in the fresh year in the famous tourist destination!

On the work front, the actress will be next seen in the Hindi web show, Showstopper where she'll be playing the lead role! The busy bee has also been shooting for multiple films in both Hindi as well as down south.