Dil Diyaan Gallaan's Kaveri Priyam and Pushpa Impossible's Karuna Pandey share the importance of social media on the occasion of World Social Media Day

MUMBAI: Social media is a boon in today's time. Nothing can function without it. The power of social media has made life easier.

From connecting our near and dear ones with just a click of a button to making money, social media has provided happiness as well as livelihood to many.

Well, fans are always curious to know what is happening in the lives of their favourite celebrities and social media is the best way they can connect to.

Television's two most popular actresses Kaveri Priyam and Karuna Pandey share their views with us on the special occasion of World Social Media Day:

Karuna Pandey, who plays the character of Pushpa in Sony SAB’s Pushpa Impossible:

"Social media is a world of endless possibilities, where I get to be my quirky self and connect with all my amazing people! From creating fun-filled reels on Instagram to staying in touch with my incredible fans, this virtual realm has become a vibrant space of creativity and love. I’m grateful for all my fans."

Kaveri Priyam, who plays Amrita Brar in Sony SAB’s Dil Diyaan Gallaan:

"In a world where connections are just a click away, we should celebrate the power of social media to bring us closer, inspire conversations, and spread love. Through Sony SAB's Dil Diyaan Gallaan, I've witnessed firsthand how social media can bridge gaps, unite hearts, and resolve differences between loved ones. Let’s leverage social platforms to uplift, connect, and make a positive impact on the people around us. Together, we can celebrate kindness, laughter, and share stories every day. Happy Social Media Day!"