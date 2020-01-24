Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji actress Sejal Sharma commits suicide

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com has come across a shocking news.

According to our sources, Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji actress Sejal Sharma has committed suicide.

The sources suggest that the incident took place this morning.

According to our sources Sejal was quite a happy-go-lucky person and loved acting and dancing. The source also suggested that she might have taken the drastic step because of personal issues and not professional problems.

Recently, another actor Kushal Punjabi also committed suicide because of his troubled personal life.

We promise to update our viewers more on the same.

TellyChakkar would like to extend our heartfelt condolences to her family.

May her soul rest in peace.