News

Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji co-star Donal Bisht stunned over Sejal Sharma's suicide

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
25 Jan 2020 01:10 PM

MUMBAI: Another TV actor has committed suicide. As mentioned by us, Sejal Sharma of Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji was found dead yesterday.
Though the reason why she took such a drastic step isn't out yet, the news has definitely come as a shocker not only for the TV industry but also for fans and netizens. Co-star Donal Bisht took to her Instagram to express her grief. Though she hasn't worked much with Sejal she was aghast that at the tender age of 21-22 Sejal chose to take such an extreme step.

Have a look at her post.

Credits: SpotboyE

Tags > Sejal Sharma, committed suicide, Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji, Donal Bisht, Instagram, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

past seven days