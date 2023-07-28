"Dil Toh Pagal Hai fever takes on the stage of India's Best Dancer 3 with the gorgeours Karisma Kapoor Joins as Guest Judge!"

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 07/28/2023 - 14:18
Karisma Kapoor Joins as Guest Judge

MUMBAI  :Get ready to witness a dance extravaganza like never before as Sony Entertainment Television's much-loved dance reality show, India's Best Dancer 3, gears up for an exhilarating 'Andaaz Undekha' special episode this weekend! Adding glam to the evening will be none other than gorgeous Bollywood diva – Karisma Kapoor. There’s more! Renowned choreographer, Marzi Pestonji will also be seen on the show followed by music sensation, Harrdy Sandhu, who will make a special appearance to promote his latest chartbuster, ‘Psycho’.

In this one-of-a-kind episode, contestants will push the boundaries of creativity, leaving judges Sonali Bendre, Geeta Kapur, and guest Karisma Kapoor spellbound with their jaw-dropping performances. The excitement will reache newer heights when the talented contestant Aniket Chauhan will recreate an iconic scene from 'Dil Toh Pagal Hai' on the dance floor. Aniket's flawless portrayal of Rahul and his hilarious take on the film's iconic shopping scene along with Karishma Kapoor, with the talented show host Jay Bhanushali donning the director's hat, will have the audience in splits!

Adding to the entertainment quotient, Jay Bhanushali will flirt with the enchanting Karisma Kapoor, playfully asking for her mobile number, leaving her blushing. Karisma, impressed by Aniket's hard work and dedication, showers him with praises that will warm everyone's hearts.

But that's not all; the fun continues as Karisma Kapoor shakes a leg with the charismatic Jay Bhanushali to the evergreen hit 'Sona Kitna Sona Hai' from the film 'Hero No 1.' The electrifying chemistry between the two promises a dance sequence that will make the audience groove along!

 

