Dilpreet discovers the truth about Amrita in Sony SAB’s Dil Diyaan Gallaan

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 02/08/2023 - 21:54
Dilpreet discovers the truth about Amrita in Sony SAB’s Dil Diyaan Gallaan

MUMBAI : Sony SAB’s Dil Diyaan Gallaan, with its emotional migration story of a family torn apart by misunderstood circumstances, hurt emotions, and inherent beliefs, has struck the right chord with the audiences. The show recently completed 50 episodes, and the love and appreciation that the show has received from the audiences is heartwarming. The upcoming episodes will showcase audiences on a never-seen-before side of Dilpreet (Pankaj Barry) and Mandeep (Sandeep Baswana) as they finally come to know Amrita’s truth.

The show has finally come to a point where Dilpreet comes to know that the girl who was living in his house for the past couple of months is none other than Mandeep’s daughter. Dilpreet is taken aback, and the flashes from the past keep bothering him. The truth that was hidden from him for past months has now been unveiled in the most unexpected way and it will not be easy for him to navigate himself through this complex feeling of betrayal. 
 
How will Dilpreet cope up with his feelings? Will he accept Amrita with open arms?

Pankaj Barry, who portrays the character of Dilpreet, said, “My character Dilpreet is facing one of the biggest challenges in his life and his world is about to crash down as he comes to know about Amrita being Mandeep’s daughter. It's going to be an interesting week ahead for the viewers filled with unexpected twists and turns coming their way. With Dilpreet and Mandeep coming to know about each other’s life being entangled even after so many years due to Amrita will shock both of them. How they react to this situation will be interesting to watch. Stay tuned to Dil Diyaan Gallaan only on Sony SAB.” 

Keep watching Dil Diyaan Gallaan every Monday to Saturday at 7:30 PM only on Sony SAB

Dil Diyan Gallan parag tayagi TellyChakkar Parag Tyagi Rashmi Sharma Kaveri Priyam Paras Arora SAB TV Rashmi Sharma Telefilms BTS BTS UPDATE TellyChakkar TV news Hema Sood Pankaj Berry
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 02/08/2023 - 21:54

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Exclusive! Imlie: Shivani Bua to have a love affair?
MUMBAI : Megha Chakraborty and Seerat kapoor aka Imlie and Chini respectively, are being loved by the audience for...
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani make their first appearance as husband and wife, shooting of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan wrapped up and more; here are trending entertainment news of the day
MUMBAI:It is sometimes difficult to keep up with all the updates that are happening in the entertainment industry and...
Dilpreet discovers the truth about Amrita in Sony SAB’s Dil Diyaan Gallaan
MUMBAI : Sony SAB’s Dil Diyaan Gallaan, with its emotional migration story of a family torn apart by misunderstood...
Exclusive! Pushpa Impossible actress Mansi Jain gives a hint about the upcoming storyline
MUMBAI : Sony SAB's new show by Ace TV producer and actor JD Majethia, titled ‘Pushpa Impossible’, has begun to make a...
Have a look at unseen sisters of Bollywood actresses
MUMBAI:Over the time, Bollywood actresses have been grabbing the attention of the fans not only with their acting...
Recent Stories
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani make their first appearance as husband and wife, shooting of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan wrapped up
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani make their first appearance as husband and wife, shooting of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan wrapped up and more; here are trending entertainment news of the day

Latest Video

Related Stories
Exclusive! Pushpa Impossible actress Mansi Jain gives a hint about the upcoming storyline
Exclusive! Pushpa Impossible actress Mansi Jain gives a hint about the upcoming storyline
The cast of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 to reunite with Nakuul Mehta, Disha Parmar and previous co-stars for a party
The cast of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 to reunite with Nakuul Mehta, Disha Parmar and previous co-stars for a party
Bigg Boss 16: Check out Shiv Thakare's finale dance in Bigg Boss Marathi Season 2
Bigg Boss 16: Check out Shiv Thakare's finale dance in Bigg Boss Marathi Season 2
Yeh Hai Chahatein’s Sam aka Abrar Qazi pens a heartfelt note, the reason will leave you smiling
Yeh Hai Chahatein’s Sam aka Abrar Qazi pens a heartfelt note, the reason will leave you smiling
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Nisha Nagpal reveals the Difficulties that co-star Ami Trivedi faces, check out
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Nisha Nagpal reveals the Difficulties that co-star Ami Trivedi faces, check out
Former actress and Union minister Smriti Irani’s daughter to get married on 9th February; find out the deets
Former actress and Union minister Smriti Irani’s daughter to get married on 9th February; find out the deets