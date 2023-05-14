Dino James hopes to work with Rohit Shetty after 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13'

Popular rapper Dino James, who has participated in the stunt-based reality show 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' Season 13, aspires to work with the host and filmmaker Rohit Shetty.
Dino James

MUMBAI: Popular rapper Dino James, who has participated in the stunt-based reality show 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' Season 13, aspires to work with the host and filmmaker Rohit Shetty.

Asked if he would be making music based on his experience on the show once he's out, Dino told IANS: "No, I think me and Rohit bhai (Rohit Shetty) will be making a movie, I guess. I am aiming for that... Will produce music... Would make music with Rohit bhai. I would like to scale up."

Is Bollywood the next step for Dino, who has made hits such as rose to fame with his tracks 'Girlfriend', 'Yaadein', 'Hancock', 'Maa' and 'Woh' to name a few.

He said: "Wherever I am comfortable. Wherever Dino can be Dino James, I would want to do everything. We grew up watching Bollywood. Bollywood is in our blood. How can you ignore that? It is our life. So, I want to be Dino James, I don't want to change that. I want to do things that I have been doing."

The show will air on Colors.

SOURCE: IANS

