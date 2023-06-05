Dino James to perform death-defying stunts as he joins 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13'

Popular rapper Dino James will be seen performing stunts in the upcoming season of 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' Season 13.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 05/06/2023 - 20:37
Dino James

MUMBAI :Popular rapper Dino James will be seen performing stunts in the upcoming season of 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' Season 13.

A source close to IANS confirmed the news about Dino being a part of the stunt-based reality show.

Dino will be seen competing with names such as Shiv Thakare, Soundouz Moufakir, Rohit Bose Roy, Nyra Bannerjee and Anjum Fakih to name a few.

Hosted by Rohit Shetty, the 13th season of the Colors show will be taking place in the picturesque locales of South Africa.

Dino comes from a humble Malayalam background. His father Jimmy James worked as an electrician. The rapper hails from a village in Madhya Pradesh. He rose to fame with his tracks 'Girlfriend', 'Yaadein', 'Hancock', 'Maa' and 'Woh', among others.


SOURCE : IANS

Dino James to perform death-defying stunts as he joins 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13'
