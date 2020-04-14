News

Dipika Chikalia aka Ramayan's Sita has a CONNECTION with PM Narendra Modi

Did you know Dipika Chikalia who played the role of Sita in the show has a connection with the Prime Minister of India - Mr. Narendra Modi? Read on for details

Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui's picture
By Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui
14 Apr 2020 12:32 PM

MUMBAI: The outbreak of deadly COVID-19 has made the entertainment industry come to a stand still and hence to fill in the telecast space, channels are bringing back old yet cult and popular Television shows.

The news of Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan re-running on DD sent across waves of happiness to the audience. The show has been receiving immense popularity as the audience is religiously following the show.

The show has actors like Arun Govli, Dipika Chikalia, Sunil Lahri, Arvind Trivedi, Dara Singh, Sanjay Jog and Samir Rajda amongst others.

Did you know Dipika Chikalia who played the role of Sita in the show has a connection with the Prime Minister of India Mr. Narendra Modi?

Yes, you read it right!

Dipika, apart from being extremely beautiful actress is an equally accomplished painter. Painting comes as a passion to her and she had the opportunity to gift her art to PM Modi.

In the month of December- 2018, Dipika got an opportunity to meet PM Modi and present him one of her paintings. The actress took to Instagram and posted a picture from the event. 

Have a look at the post:

Are you watching Ramayan on DD?



