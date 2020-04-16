Dipika Chikhlia recalls her memories of Ramayan's Sugriva, Shyam Sundar Kalani

MUMBAI: Mythological show Ramayan is loved by the audience! The role of Sugriva was played by Shyam Sundar Kalani, who recently passed away. It is reported that he was suffering from cancer since a long time.

Recently, Dipika Chikhlia aka Sita from the show, spoke to a media portal about her memories of the actor and the time she spent on sets with him.

'Ramayan set was a male-dominated. I was the only actress on the sets, primarily, so mostly I would sit with the Sagar family and their daughter-in-laws. At most, I spoke to Dara Singh ji on and off. Also, Shyam ji, was most of the times in his mask. In fact, he didn't even say his dialogues. He was just asked to be on the screen because of his sheer magical personality and was told, "Aapki lines baad mein dub kar lenge, aap kuch bhi bol lo abhi,"' said Dipika.

Dipika also spoke about the language barrier they had due to which she could never converse much with him. 'I couldn't understand the language he spoke in, which is why we never got to talk much but one thing I know is that he was a thorough gentleman. My condolences to the family,' concluded the actress.

Credits: SpoyboyE