Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim go the SRK and Kajol way

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
19 Nov 2019 07:39 PM

MUMBAI: Shoaib and Dipika are one of the most loved couples of television. The two were last together in the previous season of Nach Baliye. They are adored by the audiences and have many fan clubs to their name. Their fans have named them ShoaIka.

The duo first met on the sets of a serial, dated for almost five years, and then got married 2 years ago.

As we know, Shoaib keeps posting funny TikTok videos. Sometimes, Dipika also joins him in these videos. We came across a video where the two are recreating a scene from DDLJ and are acting like Raj and Simran. They will make you feel nostalgic and take you back to the 90s.

Check the video below.

