Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim head to Lonavala with their entire family for a 'FAMILY STAYCATION'

MUMBAI: The Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum actress Dipika Kakar and actor-husband Shoaib Ibrahim have stepped out on a staycation with their big family. The couple, along with their mother, sister and extended families, is staying at a luxurious resort in Lonavala.

Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar have been sharing several photos and videos from their trip. The duo is known for celebrating life every day with their family and in most of their interviews, too, Shoaib and Dipika have mentioned that their family is the topmost priority for them.

The Sasural Simar Ka actor shared a picture with his family, wherein his mother and Dipika were seen alongside each other and were all smiles. On the other hand, Shoaib was seen partially hugging his relative.

He captioned the post as: "It’s not what we have in life but who we have in our life that matters. #familyiseverything.".

Also Read: Dr. Ashish Gokhale bags Zee TV's new show Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti

He shared another video, wherein the entire fam jam was seen dancing to the song 'Saddi Galli' from Tanu Weds Manu.

Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar are one of the most loved couples and spent the lockdown together by sharing every household chores. From playing badminton, cooking, baking, working out at home to praying together, they shared responsibilities equally.

Shoaib Ibrahim is a fitness freak and recently, he managed to convince actress-wife Dipika Kakar to hit the gym too. The duo met on the sets of Sasural Simar Ka and love blossomed between the two. After dating each other for a few years, they had a big fat traditional wedding at Shoaib's hometown on February 22, 2018.

Also Read: Vaishnavi MacDonald joins Shashi Sumeet’s next for Sony TV

Credit: Bombay Times

