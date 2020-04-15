News

Dipika Kakar Ibrahim turns artist amidst the lockdown

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
15 Apr 2020 03:14 PM

MUMBAI: Dipika Kakar Ibrahim has been making the most of the lockdown period. From cooking delicious delicacies to spending time with her family, the actress has been doing it all. She has now showed her artistic side and recently painted a beautiful design on her t-shirt. That's not all Dipika even donned the t-shirt, and shared a picture on her Instagram account.

In the latest post, she also shared with her fans about the hurdles she faced while completing the design.

She wrote, 'Tadaaaaa!!!!!!And its done!!!! Bahut jagah par atki, meri pasand ke colors nahi the , kuch sukh gaye the , par jaise taise complete ho hi gayee.... And I liked it!!! what about u guys???'

Have a look.

Recently, Dipika shared a video on her Instagram wherein hubby Shoaib was seen sharing the load with her and was helping her with cleaning dishes.

Aren't they sweet?

Credits: TOI

Tags Dipika Kakar Ibrahim Shoaib Ibrahim Lockdown Tadaaaaa Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum Bigg Boss Instagram TellyChakkar
loading...

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Slideshow

Actresses who rocked the bell-bottom look!

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here