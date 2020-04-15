Dipika Kakar Ibrahim turns artist amidst the lockdown

MUMBAI: Dipika Kakar Ibrahim has been making the most of the lockdown period. From cooking delicious delicacies to spending time with her family, the actress has been doing it all. She has now showed her artistic side and recently painted a beautiful design on her t-shirt. That's not all Dipika even donned the t-shirt, and shared a picture on her Instagram account.

In the latest post, she also shared with her fans about the hurdles she faced while completing the design.

She wrote, 'Tadaaaaa!!!!!!And its done!!!! Bahut jagah par atki, meri pasand ke colors nahi the , kuch sukh gaye the , par jaise taise complete ho hi gayee.... And I liked it!!! what about u guys???'

Have a look.

Recently, Dipika shared a video on her Instagram wherein hubby Shoaib was seen sharing the load with her and was helping her with cleaning dishes.

Aren't they sweet?

