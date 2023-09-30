"Director Sooraj Barjatya's Surprise Revelation on Salman & Madhuri’s ‘Pehla Pehla Pyar Hai’ Song!"

MUMBAI : After the raging success of its previous season, Zee TV's iconic singing reality show, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa has returned with a bang, featuring Himesh Reshammiya, Neeti Mohan, Anu Malik as judges, and Aditya Narayan as the host. The show commenced on a melodious note as contestants from all corners of the country auditioned for a coveted spot in the top twelve of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2023. And now, the top 12 singing prodigies are captivating the judges with their unique voices and passion for singing every week. While the show's refreshing format and introduction of fresh talent have created a stir among the audience, viewers have been having a gala time watching the singing sensations put up some wonderful performances’ week after week.



This weekend, the 'Shaadi Special' episode features the renowned director Sooraj Barjatya, his son Avnish Barjatya, and the cast of the upcoming film ‘Dono’- Rajveer Deol, and Paloma Dhillon’ as special guests. While all the contestants put their best foot forward, it was contestants Rik Basu and Sneha Bhattacharya's duet performance to the songs ‘Pehla Pehla Pyar Hai’ and ‘Aaja Shaam Hone Aaee’ that mesmerized everyone. After listening to their performance, Sooraj Barjatya shared an interesting anecdote from the time when he directed the song ‘Pehla Pehla Pyaar Hai’ with Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit.



Sooraj Barjatya said, " Both of you displayed exceptional singing skills, but I must acknowledge, Rik, I had heard a lot about you. Witnessing the genuine love you portrayed, which is often perceived as scripted in movies, brought immense joy. You demonstrated that true and intense love exists in real life too. It was heartwarming to see, and I truly believe you are destined for great success. When I listened to your rendition of 'Pehla Pehla Pyaar Hai,' it transported me back to the time when we originally recorded it. Each verse was crafted separately, and I distinctly remember when the chorus – ‘tu hi meri zindagi, tu hi meri bandegi’ – was introduced. Everyone admired it, but I remained silent. My concern was that my hero, Salman, wasn't yet mature and experienced enough in love to reach the ‘zindagi bandagi’ phase. I believed he should at least find a girl first. While others thought it was poetic and beautiful, I didn't want mere poetry; I wanted authenticity.



He further added, “I explained that in the scene, the characters were playfully teasing each other, but some believed it was true love. That's when my father suggested I have everyone hear the script. I believe we don't create hit songs, but rather hit situations. When the situation is right, the song becomes a hit. Therefore, the success depends on the context and situation of the film. I shared the script with everyone, and when we reached the part of the song's situation, Dev Kohli ji understood. He focused on how the couple was trying to conceal their love, leading to the line, "jan ke bhi Anjana, kaisa mera yar hai, pehla pehla pyar hai, pehli pehli bar hai." We put in a lot of effort, and the result was a beautiful song that captured everyone's hearts.”

While Rik and Sneha won everyone’s hearts with their fantastic performance, wait till you watch all the Sa Re Ga Ma Pa contestants' performances in the ‘Shaadi special’ episode.

Witness Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Shaadi special episode this Saturday and Sunday at 9 p.m., only on Zee TV!