Disgusting! Oriya TV actor Milan Moharana arrested for allegedly cheating his partner under the pretext of marriage

MUMBAI: An Odia television actor named Milan Moharana was arrested by police, on Sunday, for allegedly cheating on his live-in partner and establishing physical contact with her under the pretext of marriage.

According to the complainant, who is also an actress, the accused was in a live-in relationship with her for the last two years and they were living in a rented flat in Bhubaneswar. A few days ago, when the actress asked Milan for marriage, he refused to marry her following which the actress filed a complaint at the Pahal police station in the outskirts of Bhubaneswar.

The complainant also alleged that Milan, who is also known by his screen name M Suman Kumar, had promised to marry the girl and her family was busy in preparation for the marriage, which was scheduled to be held after two months. However, the accused abruptly ended the relationship and backed out of the marriage, according to local media reports. The girl had first met the accused on the shooting sets of a TV serial.

According to an OTV report, the girl also alleged that Milan had taken Rs 4 lakh in cash and gold from her for buying a vehicle. The girl also alleged that the accused had affairs with multiple girls while he was in a live-in relationship with her.

Based on the complaint, police held the actor for questioning and eventually arrested him. He has been charged under sections 376 (2)(n), 420, 294, 323, and 504 of the IPC.

The accused has acted in several television serials and music videos.

Credit: News 18