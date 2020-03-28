Dish TV India’s OTT App WATCHO premieres '4 Thieves,' a new original quirky comedy series

MUMBAI: In an endeavor to offer engaging and differentiated content catering to young audiences across the country, Dish TV India Limited, India’s leading DTH Company is all set to premiere a new original comedy web series ‘4 Thieves’ on its OTT platform ‘WATCHO’. Addressing the burgeoning demand of lighthearted content ‘Watcho’ enthralls the viewers with the recently premiered series.

Written and directed by Gautam Parvi and produced by Filmcurry the series delivers a thrilling dose of drama, comedy, intrigue and jaw-on-the-floor moments. The five-episode web series revolves around the lives of four college graduates who are on a miss ion to steal 125 paintings from an art gallery warehouse. As events take startling turns, things do not work out as planned leading to conflicts between the friends and they mess up the whole mission leading to laughter riot from beginning to the end. In the lead role, the high- octane comedy series features multi-talented actors like Keshav Sadhana and Gagan Arora.

Commenting on the launch of new series on Watcho, Mr. Sukhpreet Singh, Corporate Head – Marketing, Dish TV& WATCHO, DishTV India Ltd, said, “Carving our own identity in short format storytelling category, we are excited to announce the launch of our new lighthearted comedy series “4 Thieves”. With the launch of this new series, we further demonstrate our commitment to scaling up and sustaining the quality of the original web series. At Watcho, we understand the need to recommend the right content and roll out shows that are refreshing and engaging for our viewers.”

Focused on short format storytelling suitable for digital consumption, Watcho offers many more original web series like Dark Destination, The Senti Mentals, Vote The Hell, Mission Breaking News, Chhoriyan, Rakhta Chandana and original influencer shows like Look I can Cook, Bikhare Hain Alfaaz to name a few. Watcho content cuts across all genres including but not limited to; Drama, Comedy, Thriller, Romance, Food, Fashion, and Poetry.