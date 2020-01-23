Disha Patani groves with Aditya Naryan and Indian Idol season 11 contestant

MUMBAI: Indian Idol season 11 has been winning hearts since its first episode and know when the finale is near all its viewers are eagerly waiting who will become the next Indian Idol. Upcoming weekend the star cast of Malang Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapoor ,Disha Patani and Kunal Khemu would be embracing the stage to promote their movie .To make the night more memorable the contestants would be performing on Anil Kapoor’s superhit songs.

The mesmerizing Disha Patani showed her dance moves on one of her superhit song . Aditya Naryan the host of Indian Idol and the contestants of Indian idol grooved with her . All the contestants and Disha were seen having a gala time while performing. Aditya Narayan were seen leading the contestants.

