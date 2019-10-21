Disha Vakani's husband creates issues again for her return to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah?

MUMBAI: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most popular and long-running television shows. The tale and the characters are immensely popular among the loyal viewers. Daya is one such popular character. However, fans have been wondering whether or not Disha Vakani will make a comeback to the show as Daya.

And it seems the suspense around Disha Vakani aka Dayaben's return to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah continues to nerve everyone. While recent reports hinted at the positive return of Dayaben on the show, with a teaser shot recently, latest reports suggest that things aren't as smooth. Just like the previous time, Disha Vakani's husband is yet not happy with the development and is creating issues for her return.

A source revealed to Pinkvilla, "The makers have been trying their best to get Disha back on the show. They have been considerate enough to adjust as per her requirements but looks like Disha's husband isn't convinced. Apart from other demands, the makers promised Disha that she can work only three hours a day and they will also provide her a separate nursery for the kid. However, her husband continues to say no. Hence, it is taking a lot of time for the makers to work out the modalities. Disha wants to return as she has been missing the character as much, however, looks like there is still a lot of time to this."

Disha Vakani has been missing from the show for close to two years now. She had taken a maternity break and has been on a sabbatical since. Disha's popularity as Daya is immense with the show continuing to rake in TRP charts. It is the only comedy show to have aired for so long and successfully so.