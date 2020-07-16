Dishank Arora to be a part of MTV Home Games 2020

MUMBAI : Popular TV actor Dishank Arora, known for his roles in Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan, Karle Tu Bhi Mohabbat, PunarVivah and JijiMaa will now be seen in a unique game show MTV Home Games 2020. He will be seen as a champion of the Squadrann panel who will introduce tasks to the contestants and add his own innovative twist.

Along with Dishank, ace athlete Archis Patil, fitness enthusiast Shweta Mehta, professional acrobat and dancer Milan Verma and yoga enthusiast Jay Bodas will also be seen as Champions in the show.

MTV Home Games 2020, starting 23rd July, every Thursday at 7PM only on MTV India Facebook, Twitter and YouTube, is all set to bring alive the live action of sports for you, from your living rooms. With some of the quirkiest tasks such as Twerk Aasans, Channa Ve, Chullu Bhar Paani, Nimbu Squats, the show will make your daily lockdown tasks, fun and sporty. Contestants can then choose a category, perform that task, and send in their entries on VOOT. Post levels of scanning, shortlisted videos will make it to the finale episode to air on MTV, where the Squadrann panel will review them and choose the most entertaining one.

The finale of Home Games will be on-air, on 13th August at 7PM only on MTV.