Disheartening! Kaatelal & Sons to go off air by the end of this month?

MUMBAI: SAB TV's popular show Kaatelal & Sons has made a loyal fan base for itself.

The show has been in the news a few days ago when the lead actor Paras Arora had quit the show. The actor said that his character was not contributing much to the narrative, hence, he decided to quit the show. The actor was paired up opposite Jiya Shankar, while Megha Chakraborty is playing the parallel lead opposite Sahil Phull.

The show launched in November 2020 and was doing well. However, recently the bad news broke fans’ hearts. A source close to the development informed Filmibeat that Kaatelal & Sons is going off-air soon. The source said, "The show Kaatelal & Sons might go off air by the end of August or in the first half of September 2021. It will get replaced by a new show."

Further, the source said to the portal that the reason behind Kaatelal & Sons going off-air is still unknown. Well, the news must have left fans heartbroken as several shows are going off-air lately due to several reasons amid this COVID-19 pandemic.

Kaatelal & Sons also stars Ashok Lokhande, Vinay Rohrra, Sachin Chaudhary, Pankaj Berry, Manoj Goyal, Hemaakshi Ujjain, Swati Tarar and others in key roles.

CREDIT: FILMIBEAT