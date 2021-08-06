Disheartening! Kasautii actor Sahil Anand had to choose between his meals during his struggling days

MUMBAI: Hai Apna Dil Toh Awara fame Sahil Anand talks about his initial days of struggle. Sahil was seen on a popular show namely MTV Roadies in 2006. Sahil also essayed the role of Anupam Sengupta in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Gaining more fame he stepped into Bollywood where he was spotted in Student Of The Year 2. He stated that he had to choose between his meals as he was facing many financial issues.

Actor Sahil Anand remembers his initial days in the film industry when he had to choose between lunch or dinner. He also spoke on living with half a dozen people in a house 'without a bed'. Sahil also shared with us that his parents were not keen on him choosing the entertainment field.

Sahil Anand mentioned that he has never been to an acting school as he did not have enough money for it. His journey began with the television show MTV Roadies following, which he featured in a few television shows.

Sahil quoted, "I just had money to survive or I had money only to decide whether I will have dinner or lunch. This happened for 1-2 years. I had to decide every day whether I would have lunch or dinner. That was the struggle I went through. I have been there and lived with 5-6 people in a house without a bed. Neeche sote thei (We would sleep on the ground)."

"It is more difficult when you are from a good family. I had a lot of struggles. I am from a decent good family and I came in my own wish. My parents did not want me to be in this field. I never took any money from them. I hardly had any money to go to an acting school. I just had money to survive," he on adding more.

In the previous month, Sahil had announced his decision to quit social media. After a few days, he took to Instagram feed and issued an apology through a video for 'unintentionally' scaring people with his written message. He had said that he did a 'dark film' which left him disturbed and he had to consult a psychologist.

