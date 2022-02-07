Disheartening! THIS popular actor well known for his role in The Shining breathed his last in California at the age of 94

MUMBAI: Actor Joe Turkel, best known for his roles in 'The Shining' and 'Blade Runner', has left for heavenly abode. He died at St. John's Hospital in Santa Monica, California recently, Variety reported. He was 94.

Joe rose to fame by doing supporting roles in three Stanley Kubrick films, including his first feature "The Killing," "Paths of Glory" and "The Shining," where he played the often-parodied role of the ghostly bartender Lloyd. He also had a prominent role in the original 1982 "Blade Runner," as eccentric replicant creator Eldon Tyrell.

Turkel was born in Brooklyn in 1927, and joined the U.S. Army at age 17, serving in Europe during World War II. Following the war, he moved to California to pursue acting, and landed his first film credit with “City Across the River” in 1948.

On TV, he appeared in episodes of popular shows such as "The Life and Legend of Wyatt Earp," "Sky King," "Tales from the Darkside," "The Lone Ranger," "S.W.A.T," "Adam-12," "Ironside," "The Andy Griffith Show," "Ben Casey," "The Untouchables," "Dragnet," "Miami Vice" and "Bonanza."His final credit before retiring was a voice role in a 1997 "Blade Runner" video game spinoff.

