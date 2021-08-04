DISHEARTENING! Sapna Choudhary REVEALS designers refused to give her clothes because of who she is

MUMBAI: Sapna Choudhary is a popular Haryanavi dancer.

She came into spotlight after her participation in Bigg Boss 11. She had bagged a few shows where in she made guest appearances, performed at many events and was also seen in music videos. She is active on social media and has been keeping her fans updated with latest pictures. However, Sapna revealed that she still is struggling in the entertainment industry.

She told a leading daily, "I will complete 15 years in the industry this year. I want to act in a Hindi film or TV show, but I feel since I am from the regional entertainment industry (Haryana), I don't get the opportunities to showcase my talent. I don't want to wear skin revealing clothes and I cannot speak fluent English, which becomes a barrier at times. Also, I don't have a godfather and that's another reason why I have been struggling to get a break in the Hindi industry."

Further, Sapna Choudhary also revealed that designers refused to give her clothes for events and shows. She said, "What I have seen is that in Mumbai, people will only talk to you when they have some work with you work. The industry is full of people who constantly judge and there have been times when I haven't got dresses from designers because of who I am. I don't know how I have survived this long." The actress, who was a part of Bigg Boss 11, said like how people think that contestants become big celebrities after doing the show, nothing has significantly changed in her life.

