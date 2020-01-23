Like Divya Agarwal, Akanksha Puri to also breakup with Paras Chhabra in Bigg Boss 13?

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 is heading towards an interesting twist, and while the show has been thoroughly entertaining, there are some very engaging tasks lined up.

One of the most talked about contestants in the house is Paras Chhabra. In the last Weekend Ka Vaar, host Salman Khan lashed out at Paras for being rude to him. Later, Paras apologised to him. Paras has been making headlines for his troubled relationship with actress Akanksha Puri.

What do you think about these Bigg Boss Showtees ?

Paras has time and again claimed that he wants to breakup with Akanksha but the actress is not ready to end the relationship.

A similar sort of relationship was seen in Bigg Boss 11 wherein Priyank Sharma was allegedly in a relationship with Divya Agarwal but was seen getting cozy with other inmate Benafsha Soonawala. Later, Divya entered the house and broke up with Priyank on National Television. The channel apparently garnered great ratings for that particular episode.

According to our sources, the makers are apparently quite keen on repeating the history with Akanksha and Paras.

Do you think Akanksha should break-up with Paras? Or should she give another chance to him and talk it out post the show?

Post your thoughts in the comment section below.

