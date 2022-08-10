Divya Agarwal and Varun Sood’s sister Akshita get into a nasty spat over the former not returning the ‘family jewelry’ after the breakup

Ever since their break up, things seem to be getting nasty between them either directly or indirectly. After Varun accused of taking jibes at her on Twitter, not it seems his sister Akshita Sood has mentioned about the ‘family jewelry’ that is still with the actress.
MUMBAI: Varun and Divya were an item since 2018 and met on the sets of Ace of Space. Varun was a huge support system for Divya when she lost her father in 2020. The couple broke up in March 2022 and fans were heartbroken at the news. Netizens have called her a gold digger and what not for announcing her engagement to restaurateur Apurva. 

Ever since their break up, things seem to be getting nasty between them either directly or indirectly. After Varun accused of taking jibes at her on Twitter, not it seems his sister Akshita Sood has mentioned about the ‘family jewelry’ that is still with the actress. Both women seemed to have gotten into a nasty spat over this issue. 

While on one side Divya has been trolled and questioned by netizens why she has still retained the jewelry given by him even after their breakup, some are trolling Varun and his family for bringing up the matter after a year of them breaking up. 

It seems Akshita contacted Divya’s manager and asked her to return the family jewelry. Akshita commented, “Maine toh 10-11 din pehle message kiya tha unke manager ko. Aaj pata nai kyu reaction aa raha hai. Khamoshi ka fayda toh nai uthana chahiye na” 

Divya who seemed flustered by the tweet commented, “Giving back the ‘jewellery’” One fan commented, “Bolto yese rahe the jese diamond necklace diya ho”

Divya then commented, “Na kabhi pehna na kabhi maanga Ek saal baad yaad aaya” 

Another user wrote, “Ur a strong women, give it all back…u dnt need to keep anything that reminds u of the past…just look to the future now and let that positivity vibe take over…u deserve the best hun x.”

Divya has hinted that she will speak about the issue soon. Seems like Varun and her breakup is up for some major disaster in the upcoming days.

