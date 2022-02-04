Divya Agarwal had to say THIS when asked about her plans for marriage with Varun Sood

MUMBAI : In an exclusive discussion with an entertainment portal, Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal discussed her much-discussed wedding plans. The reality TV star also talked about how she deals with trolls, how she keeps a good mindset, her exercise routine, and more. Divya and Varun recently announced that they are purchasing a new home and are now concentrating on achieving their goals and performing well. Here's everything you need to know about what's going on in the life of Divya Agarwal right now.

So, for the record, I know many of you are ecstatic to see us together. "Abhi kya hai, kar lo shaadi," our relatives are saying. I know it's something you and we are all looking forward to. Varun and I are eagerly anticipating it. When it comes to these kinds of decisions, though, we like to plan ahead. However, based on the current planning, we don't expect that to materialise anytime soon. It will take place. I'm not going to keep quiet. I'll be running around all over the place.

It's just as important as having clear objectives and aspirations in life. As a human, I've had moments when I wasn't sure what the future held for me - who would be my spouse. Now that the moment has come, I know what I'm doing and what I want to achieve. I understand how important it is to stay focused in life. As a result, it's only a matter of time. That balance and transparency comes naturally to everyone, and it occurs between two individuals when they understand each other's ambitions and passions. We enjoy watching each other develop. The addiction to companionship is so strong that the relationship becomes obvious. It's a wonderful sensation. Tension nah nahi. My social media persona is also quite open.

That's something I've noticed a lot of women do. This is something that women are born with. My mother has been seen by me. The way she runs the house has always amazed me; it's so much fun. I've grown up seeing her and my father goes to work, hustle, and learn new things, so it's a mix of the two of them. I am quite fortunate. They never forced me to stay at home or go to work as a child. They have given me the freedom to behave as I choose. That has been extremely beneficial to me. Returning home to my loved ones is a treat, and I look forward to going to work in the morning. So it's a character flaw. But, yeah, it may be challenging at times. It's an inevitable aspect of life.

Sohail and Victor, my stylists, are on board. They've done a fantastic job with my appearance. Thanks to them, my styling game has really improved since 2021. In terms of style, mujhe toh akal nahi hai. The only thing I have is the confidence to wear those dresses. I give them that much leeway because I know that they will style me in any case and that I will carry it nicely. My photographer, Amit Khanna, is also doing an excellent job. All of these have made a significant difference in my life. It's a collaborative effort, and we have big plans for 2022.

Whether it's on social media or on a reality programme, it's become second nature for me to share things without hesitation. It's all natural. This isn't arrogance; it's the reality that no matter what you do, half of the people will like it and the other half will not. They won't like you no matter how good you are. As a result, I'm unconcerned. I would never be able to live my life if I started listening to people and became impacted.

With time, I've realised that you don't have to think ki iss saal me ye karna hai just because it's the New Year. It is a habit of mine that if I have planned anything, it must be carried through. Something that is more consistent and truly beneficial to others. I need to rest, but I also need to work harder and take care of my health.

When it came to retaining the type of job I was doing in 2021, it was all about the content and my social media platform. By the end of the year, I had envisioned having a permanent team. We should have a vision, have everything lined up properly, and be a little more organised. As a result, I worked hard to form my own staff, which has handled everything with ease.

When I'm having a bad day, music helps me get through it. I do have some free time. I eat something that I enjoy. Also, don't feel bad about eating anything. Take pleasure in your meal. To keep energised, I make myself feel wonderful.

Fitness ka mujhe itna shauk nahi hai that I have to build muscles and all. I either dance or take the stairwell. These things energise me. Doing weights bores me. I simply maintain a healthy and active lifestyle. Only when I have a project that requires me to look a certain way will I likely exercise. It will only be if I am performing a show that you will see me with muscles or abs. Varun is way too into fitness, which isn't the case with me.

