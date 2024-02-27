Divya Agarwal opens up about handling trolls post-breakup; Credits Apurva Padgaonkar’s support through negativity

MUMBAI: Divya Agarwal joyfully began a new chapter in her life on the day she married her beau, Apurva Padgaonkar. This month, the couple exchanged vows and has been blissfully happy ever since. The two had a lovely relationship when they were dating before they were married. Divya Agarwal talked candidly about her recent breakup and the trolls she encountered in an interview.

(Also read: Varun Sood opens up on rejecting offers for joining Bigg Boss THRICE in the past, READ)

In an earlier interview, Divya Agarwal spoke candidly about dealing with trolls after her most recent split. The Cartel actress explained how the trolls didn't hurt her relationship with Apurva Padgaonkar; in fact, their friendship and relationship grew stronger.

When Divya observed that Apurva was angry or worried about something, he would try to cheer her up. "During that time, whenever he saw me sad or upset, he would say just forget it, leave it, let's go out to eat something. What will you have? Should we order something?" she added. The Bigg Boss OTT winner stated that Apurva's approach was simply to ignore the trolling, which, surprisingly, helped to fortify their emotional connection.

Divya said that Apurva used to consider the eventual meaninglessness of the unfavorable comments by drawing a parallel between the social media app limitations and the trolls. The actress eventually came to realize the valuelessness of the opinions expressed by complete strangers on the internet or social media. Finally, Agarwal stated, "We will do the same thing that we are doing now."

Apurva acknowledged efforts when discussing the elements that go into his and Divya's relationship. He clarified that constant effort is what keeps the partnership going. Furthermore, he identified the most important factor as learning from parents and providing value to their relationship.

For those who don't know, on February 20 in their Chembur, Mumbai, home, Divya Agarwal and Apurva Padgaonkar tied the knot, starting a new chapter in their union. The cocktail party for the couple's pre-wedding celebrations took place on February 18. Their romantic narrative is a true fairytale.

(Also read: Varun Sood opens up on rejecting offers for joining Bigg Boss THRICE in the past, READ)

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

Credit- Pinkvilla