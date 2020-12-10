Divya Bhatnagar's brother levels allegations on husband Gagan Gabru; get support from Devoleena after he releases chats of Divya accusing of beating her with BELT

MUMBAI: Divya Bhatnagar, the bubbly actress who always garnered praise for her character in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai passed away due to the deadly virus. Divya, who was tested positive for Coronavirus on November 26, was admitted to hospital and was later put on a ventilator when she became critical. Divya had even got pneumonia following which she suffered a cardiac arrest. After Divya left for her heavenly abode, her brother Devashish had revealed that they are planning to file a case against Divya’s husband Gagan for domestic abuse. Earlier in an interview, Devashish had revealed that her husband Gagan used to mentally and physically torture her. Now in the shocking twist, late Divya’s brother has released her chats with the deceased where she had accused her husband of beating her with a belt.

Taking to Divya’s Insta story, Devashish shared the chats grab and penned a long note for his late sister. While exposing Gagan, Divya’s brother wrote, “I wish I could get to know all this. I wish I could tell her that it is okay to take stand for yourself. I wish I could tell her that girls are the most powerful human species. I wish I could save her from this devil. Please speak up before it is too late and especially to your family. Because you can share things with friends but only family can take you out from messes. I want this guy hanged @whogabru. This is guy is been threatening Divya bhatnagar that he will get me(her brother) and mother killed, defame her, screw her life if she would share anything with anyone. Now I am handing over this case to all of her fans, friends,family and the people who actually care about humanity.”

In these released chats, Divya is seen revealing to her brother that Gagan and his family betrayed her. She even called his entire family fraud who has been betraying her in many ways. Read on these explosive chats below:

Soon after Devashish released those chats, he received support from Divya’s close friend and TV actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee. Commenting on the post Devo wrote, “I am with you.”

Earlier Devoleena even vowed to expose Gagan and bring justice to Devoleena.

