Divya Drishti cast and crew ENJOYS a rocking WRAP UP party

MUMBAI: Star Plus’ popular show Divya Drishti took audience by surprise. The show was supposed to be a finite project but the decent ratings proved in makers and the channel deciding to extend the show.

The show got immense love from the audience. Rakshit and Drishti’s chemistry was one of the highlights of the show. Viewers totally adored the Sana Sayyad and Adhvik Mahajan as Drishti and Rakshit.

The show will soon bid adieu to the viewers. A grand wrap up party was thrown for the entire cast and crew of the show. All the actors who were a part of the show like Karan Khanna, Mansi Srivastava and others made a point to attend the party and have a r0union as well as a great party with the cast of the show.

The cast and crew cut beautiful cakes, danced and sang in the wrap u party. Many speeches were given, pictures were clicked and hugs were shared as the cast and crew bid adieu to the project.

Have a look at a few pictures:

