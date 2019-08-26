Divya Drishti: Drishti and Psachini have a physical combat

MUMBAI: The episode begins with Betaal telling the sisters that to rescue the 3 kids they have to solve three puzzles. On the other hand, Daitya Vanaar is dragging Romi up the stairs. The remote control of the bomb drops from Vanaar's hand and Romi takes it. A girl gets the remote and plays with it. An employee hears a ticking noise and sees a bomb hidden in a panel. Divya and Drishti give correct answers to the puzzle and rescue the kids. The employee sends the children away to save them. Rakshit reaches there in the nick of time and saves him. Daitya Vanaar gets upset on Romi. Rakshit tells the man to go to the hall. Betaal congratulates the girls and tells them that they have to make one thing, which will give them immense strength. The girls ask him for help. He runs away. Psachini attacks Betaal and binds him.



She says she will finish him. He mocks her saying that the girls have won. Psachini gets upset. She flies away. The girls meet Daitya Vanaar and Romi. Divya rushes towards Romi, he stops her. Romi tells Divya that Daitya Vanaar is not Shikhar under influence but a friend of Psachini. He tells Divya to go away. She tells Drishti to go away. Divya tells Shikhar/Daitya Vanaar to be strong and not get influenced by Psachini. Rakshit takes everyone to security. Drishti tells Romi that Daitya Vanaar is indeed Shikhar.



Daitya Vanaar explodes a bomb and hurts Divya. He tells her that he became Daitya Vanaar as he wanted more powers. Divya feels hurt thinking that she has been cheated. The Shergill family takes care of the employees. Psachini reaches there and asks Daitya Vanaar why he exploded the bomb. Drishti runs away with the stuff needed to make the strong weapon. Divya stops Daitya Vanaar and rescues Romi. He waits there with Divya and says he will support her as a friend. He ties a taveez on Divya.



Drishti and Psachini have a physical combat. The stuff drops and forms a shape on the ground. Psachini is furious. Romi reaches the hall and tells Ashlesha that Shikhar is actually Daitya Vanaar. Rakshit goes away to save Divya. Psachini says she will rob the powers once Drishti gets the Divya Ratna. Daitya Vanaar has taken Divya to the terrace where he plans to kill her. Rakshit comes there and uses his special strength. They have a fight. Daitya Vanaar holds a child hostage. He tells Rakshit that he is wasting his powers in the name of humanity. He says either Psachini or he will get the Ratnas. Rakshit saves the baby boy. They get outside the building.



Daitya Vanaar says he will kill Divya. He comes closer to her. Drishti prays to Lord Bholenath for guidance and he helps her. She gets the final answer to the riddle. A magical flower blooms for her. Divya counterattacks Daitya Vanaar and calls him a liar. Daitya Vanaar again attacks her and says she is stupid. He taunts her for keeping fast for him. Divya again attacks him and says he lives in hell. He hits her head with his tail and injures her again. He stabs her in the stomach. But Divya manages to kill him at the end. Psachini sees a bomb remote and takes it. A divine voice tells Drishti that she has to take the flower that will lead her to the Kaal Vijay Ratna. Rakshit opens the building's exit and manages to evacuate the employees. Finally, Divya comes out and says he has killed Shikhar/Daitya Vanaar.