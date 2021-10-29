Divya Sehgal roped in for Sony TV’s Kaamna

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the television world.

While every day, our diligent scribes are fishing for the latest updates and ongoings in the entertainment industry to bring to our readers, today, we bring to you yet another piece of exclusive news.

Cockcrow and Shaika Entertainment helmed by Rajesh Ram Singh and Pradeep Kumar are bringing a new show titled Kaamna on Sony Entertainment Television.

The production house currently bankrolls two famous shows Choti Sarrdaarni on Colors and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin on Star Plus.

The show stars Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo fame Abhishek Rawat and Chandni Sharma who was last seen in Ishq Mein Marjawan, have been locked to play leads in the show.

Now, the latest we hear that actress Divya Sehgal, who is been earlier part of shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hain, Woh Apna Sa, Beyhadh, Tera Mera Sath Rahe and many more, has joined the cast of Kaamna.

According to our sources, she will be seen playing Abhishek and Chandni’s neighbour in the show.

Divya confirmed the news and shared, “Yes, I have been roped in for the show and all thanks to the casting director Prashant Joshi. We are soon expected to begin shooting.”

The show will also star talented actor Manav Gohil who is known for his stint in shows like Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Tenali Rama, Kesari Nandan, Yam Hain Hum, and Shaadi Mubarak.

TellyChakkar will soon update our readers with further developments. Stay tuned!