Divyaa Patil bags Shoonya Square Productions’ next for Colors – BREAKING NEWS

Divyaa has earlier appeared in a cameo in daily soap Mera Balam Thanedaar starring Shruti Choudhary and Shagun Pandey in the leading roles.
Submitted by ShachiTapiawala on Wed, 03/20/2024 - 13:58
1

MUMBAI : TellyChakkar has always been on the forefront when it comes to delivering hot gossips and exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

There are many shows which are in the pipeline. Some are yet to be released and there are many which have already launched and are spreading their charm over the audience. Among the many, Shoonya Square Productions is coming up with an interesting drama for Colors. 

(Also Read: Exclusive! Shoonya Square Production renamed as Story Square Production

Credible sources inform us that the show will be a daily drama and for the same, rising actress Divyaa Patil has been locked as the leading face of the show.

Divyaa has earlier appeared in a cameo in daily soap Mera Balam Thanedaar starring Shruti Choudhary and Shagun Pandey in the leading roles.

Speaking about Shoonya Square Productions, the banner is behind the success of some extremely popular projects in the likes of Nath Zewar Ya Zanjeer, Ishq Ki Dastaan – Naagmani, Namah, Apna Time Bhi Aayega, Tera Mera Saath Rahe, Thapki Pyar Ki 2, Ek Aastha Aisi Bhee and Belan Wali Bahu among many others.

How excited are you to watch another interesting drama on Colors? 

(Also Read: Exclusive! Nishi Singh bags Star Plus' upcoming show ‘Titli'

Keep reading TellyChakkar for more information from the world of television, OTT space and Hindi movies. 
 

TellyChakkar Shoonya Square Productions Divyaa Patil Mera Balam Thanedaar Shruti Choudhary Shagun Pandey Nath Zewar Ya Zanjeer Ishq Ki Dastaan – Naagmani Namah Apna Time Bhi Aayega Tera Mera Saath Rahe Thapki Pyar Ki 2 Ek Aastha Aisi Bhee Belan Wali Bahu
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
ShachiTapiawala's picture

About Author

Submitted by ShachiTapiawala on Wed, 03/20/2024 - 13:58

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Pandya Store SPOILER: Dhawal overhears Natasha asking Shashank to marry her
MUMBAI : The popular family drama show Pandya Store debuted on Star Plus on January 25, 2021. Disney+ Hotstar offers...
Jhanak SPOILER: Jhanak and Anirudh engage in intense argument
MUMBAI : Star Plus’ latest show, 'Jhanak', features Hiba Nawab in the titular role of Jhanak, Krushal Ahuja as Anirudh...
Renuka Rajbir Singh attracting eyeballs with these hot clicks
MUMBAI : Internet personality and fitness model Renuka Rajbir Singh is indeed one of the major attractions coming from...
Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda’s Mehendi ceremony pictures has our hearts
MUMBAI : The newly married couple Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda are the talk of the town and are grabbing the...
Divyaa Patil bags Shoonya Square Productions’ next for Colors – BREAKING NEWS
MUMBAI : TellyChakkar has always been on the forefront when it comes to delivering hot gossips and exclusive news from...
Imlie Spoiler: Anapurna requests Imlie to get married to Surya
MUMBAI : Imlie is one of the top shows and is doing well when it comes to the ratings. The show took a 20-year leap a...
Recent Stories
1
Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda’s Mehendi ceremony pictures has our hearts
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Pratiksha Honmukhe
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Pratiksha Honmukhe’s STEAMY PICTURES which steal the limelight!
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai producer Rajan Shahi’s daughter Ishika’s SPECIAL MESSAGE for Pranali Rathod as her reel crosses 1 million views!
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai FAN FICTION: Manisha shows an ARROGANT Sanjay and Kajal their right place; wins over the audience’s hearts!
Shark Tank India
Shark Tank India 3: Witness three compelling brand pitches that captivate the Sharks with innovative ideas and ventures
Mannara Chopra
Bigg Boss 17 fame Mannara Chopra expresses joy over cute girl fans; Says ‘So happy to have so many girl fans’
Shark Tank India
Shark Tank India 3: Ritesh Agarwal REVEALS why he believes in young entrepreneurs; Says ‘Make mistakes often but don’t repeat the same mistakes often’