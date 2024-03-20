Divyaa Patil bags Shoonya Square Productions’ next for Colors – BREAKING NEWS

MUMBAI : TellyChakkar has always been on the forefront when it comes to delivering hot gossips and exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

There are many shows which are in the pipeline. Some are yet to be released and there are many which have already launched and are spreading their charm over the audience. Among the many, Shoonya Square Productions is coming up with an interesting drama for Colors.

Credible sources inform us that the show will be a daily drama and for the same, rising actress Divyaa Patil has been locked as the leading face of the show.

Divyaa has earlier appeared in a cameo in daily soap Mera Balam Thanedaar starring Shruti Choudhary and Shagun Pandey in the leading roles.

Speaking about Shoonya Square Productions, the banner is behind the success of some extremely popular projects in the likes of Nath Zewar Ya Zanjeer, Ishq Ki Dastaan – Naagmani, Namah, Apna Time Bhi Aayega, Tera Mera Saath Rahe, Thapki Pyar Ki 2, Ek Aastha Aisi Bhee and Belan Wali Bahu among many others.

How excited are you to watch another interesting drama on Colors?




