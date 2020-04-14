Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya twinning is all kinds of adorable

MUMBAI: Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya have been setting major relationship goals for others with their social media posts. It almost seems like they have turned household chores into interesting stuff which is evident from the pictures and videos that they share on social media.

Be it cooking together or be it indulging in an AMA session with fans, the power couple has been doing everything together. At the same time, they are also making their fans aware of the dangers of Coronavirus and its precautionary measures. Divyanka had even shared a video for her fans in which she gave a demo of washing hands properly.

In the midst of all this, we have come across a throwback picture of the adorable couple while scrolling through the Instagram feeds. Divyanka and Vivek can be seen twinning in white hoodies as they strike a pose for the camera. While Vivek looks handsome as usual, Divyanka looks gorgeous.

Have a look.

Credits: Pinkvilla