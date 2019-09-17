Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya looks CAPTIVATING in this monochrome picture

MUMBAI: Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, who rose to fame with her performance in Banoo Main Teri Dulhann, is one of the most popular television actresses. Currently seen in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, she has been entertaining audience with her TV work and fans love her for her acting chops. She is also known for her style statements.



What do you think about this Showtee ?

The actress, who will be seen in ALTBalaji & ZEE5’s upcoming web series, Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala, has a huge fan following on social media and she likes to keep them updated with whatever is happening in her life. Often Divyanka shares her looks on Instagram. Today also she dropped a stunning photo of herself on her Instagram handle and fans can’t help but admire the stunning beauty. In the monochrome picture, she can be seen showing off her glorious mane and some stunning necklaces. She looks mesmerising in the picture. Divyanka captioned the photo as, “#BnWPortrait.” Sanjivani 2’s Sayantani Ghosh commented ‘Wow’, while Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’s creative producer, Sandiip Sikcand wrote, “Baap re matlab itni beauty ek photo main kaise !! @divyankatripathidahiya.”Take a look below: